Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $164.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.08.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.