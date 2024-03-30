Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 79.5% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 294,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 130,373 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 307.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,946,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,441 shares during the period.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 17,454 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $137,013.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,550,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,024,007.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 78,958 shares of company stock valued at $634,355 in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

