Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 3,637.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,659 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $10,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,964,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $750,459,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,251,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,950,000 after acquiring an additional 54,076 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter valued at $4,674,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 146.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 23,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

NYSE KNX opened at $55.02 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.13.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 48.12%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

