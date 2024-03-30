Kristen Jon Bibby Sells 8,131 Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kristen Jon Bibby sold 8,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.77, for a total value of C$193,273.87.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$24.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$14.83 and a 12-month high of C$24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.31.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$1.00 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 28.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.1692732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is 26.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ARX shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.27.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

