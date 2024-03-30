LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,423 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 690 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 114,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,983,000 after buying an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 35,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $150.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.78 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.67 and its 200 day moving average is $138.21.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.48.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total transaction of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,805,628.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $59,334.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,805,628.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,312 shares of company stock valued at $37,268,315. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

