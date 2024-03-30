Lara Caimi Sells 19,379 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Lara Caimi sold 19,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $755,781.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,989 shares in the company, valued at $46,682,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lara Caimi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Lara Caimi sold 19,379 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $722,061.54.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $37.79 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,841,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,103 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Samsara by 188.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,500 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the second quarter valued at about $52,707,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its stake in Samsara by 62.7% during the first quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after buying an additional 1,402,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

