Larry Kraus Sells 2,928 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) VP Larry Kraus sold 2,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $231,312.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $79.57 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $84.38. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.57.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,539,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,355,000 after acquiring an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,761,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,459,000 after acquiring an additional 184,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 26.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 336,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,037,000 after buying an additional 630,298 shares in the last quarter.

OLLI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.