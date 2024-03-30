Lincoln Capital Corp Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lincoln Capital Corp lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.0% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 290.9% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Robbins Farley lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.5% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $200.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $126.22 and a 12 month high of $200.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,873,288.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

