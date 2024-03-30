Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 47,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LOW opened at $254.73 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The company has a market capitalization of $145.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.60.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

