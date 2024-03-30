Mark T. Walsh Sells 17,000 Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $313,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark T. Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Mark T. Walsh sold 2,793 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $50,301.93.

On Monday, March 18th, Mark T. Walsh sold 4,512 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $81,441.60.

Savers Value Village Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SVV stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $26.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Savers Value Village

About Savers Value Village

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Savers Value Village by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,263,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after buying an additional 495,482 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 646.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 31,147 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,980,000 after buying an additional 297,090 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

