Mark T. Walsh Sells 17,000 Shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Stock

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) CEO Mark T. Walsh sold 17,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total transaction of $313,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mark T. Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Mark T. Walsh sold 2,793 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $50,301.93.
- On Monday, March 18th, Mark T. Walsh sold 4,512 shares of Savers Value Village stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $81,441.60.
Savers Value Village Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of SVV stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day moving average is $17.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $26.88.
About Savers Value Village
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
