Martha A. M. Morfitt Acquires 700 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $390.65 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $456.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $971,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $492.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.