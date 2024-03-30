McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after buying an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth $273,480,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after buying an additional 2,262,975 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,383,000 after buying an additional 1,983,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.78.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.