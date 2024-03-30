McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,903 Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arrow Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Arrow Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ AROW opened at $25.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $414.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $29.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and enhancement to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

