McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,616 Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.6% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 33,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPK opened at $29.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $29.43.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.22.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

