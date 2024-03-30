McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 618 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 317,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,680 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 280,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after purchasing an additional 92,059 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,196,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,235,000 after purchasing an additional 30,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $121.92 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.73 and a 200-day moving average of $105.77. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on TROW

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 8,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $1,034,116.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,357.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $121,913.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,925.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.