McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,553 iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in USXF. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 392.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 38.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 82.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1,281.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USXF opened at $45.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $943.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.12. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $45.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1057 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

