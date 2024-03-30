McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,932 Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,633,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,125 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,625,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,201,000 after acquiring an additional 219,179 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64,154.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,994 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,881,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,800,000 after purchasing an additional 59,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,724,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,696,000 after purchasing an additional 210,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $30.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

