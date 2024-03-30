McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $52,000 in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,874,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,871,000 after purchasing an additional 433,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Janus International Group by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,177,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,200,000 after buying an additional 1,262,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,022,000 after buying an additional 753,414 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,004,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,690,000 after buying an additional 261,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Janus International Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,433,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,738,000 after acquiring an additional 143,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

NYSE JBI opened at $15.13 on Friday. Janus International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 110,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $1,547,363.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,603.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 110,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $1,547,363.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,603.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 55,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $772,122.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 834,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,672,122.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 638,841 shares of company stock valued at $9,331,976. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

