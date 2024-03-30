McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $53,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE RTX opened at $97.53 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.66.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

