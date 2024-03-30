McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $54,000 in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after acquiring an additional 136,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,329,000 after acquiring an additional 451,876 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,156,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 750,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,099,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $197.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.08. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.24 and a 1-year high of $201.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.80.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

