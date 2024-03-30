McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $54,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mplx by 104,751.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after buying an additional 69,705,594 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,023,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,152 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,036,000 after buying an additional 809,273 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,419,000 after buying an additional 976,033 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Mplx by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,869,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,776,000 after buying an additional 639,199 shares in the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $41.56 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $41.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. Mplx’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

