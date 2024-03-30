McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $57,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Datadog by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $189,668,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $270,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Datadog by 68.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 245,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,686,293.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,166,415.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.36, for a total value of $467,843.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,497,943.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 20,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,686,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,166,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 816,027 shares of company stock valued at $102,761,314 in the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDOG. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Datadog from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $123.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,030.00 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

