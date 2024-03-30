McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $71,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. State Street Corp raised its stake in PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 53.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $323,885,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in PACCAR by 2,578.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,292,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Price Performance
PACCAR stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day moving average is $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $125.50.
PACCAR Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.
Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR
In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total value of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,751.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
