McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $63,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 269 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,131,433,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,137,000 after acquiring an additional 289,064 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,254,000 after acquiring an additional 91,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.59.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at $25,547,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 309,084 shares of company stock worth $86,554,611. 18.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $289.98 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.68 and a 52-week high of $307.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.77. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

