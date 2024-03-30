McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $82,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 16,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 23,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFC

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.