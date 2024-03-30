McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $82,000 Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 16,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Truist Financial by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 23,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Truist Financial
In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Truist Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $39.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46.
Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.
Truist Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -192.59%.
Truist Financial Company Profile
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
