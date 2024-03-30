McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $94,000 Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,838 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,902.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.85. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.