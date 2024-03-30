McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,322,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,640,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $410.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $381.72. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DE. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $431.28.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

