McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $524.34 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $514.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

