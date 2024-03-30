McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $524.34 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $368.39 and a one year high of $536.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $514.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Information Technology ETF
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.