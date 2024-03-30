McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,052,607.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,855.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 22,853 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $1,180,585.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,223 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $1,052,607.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,855.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

