McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 863 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after acquiring an additional 423,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after purchasing an additional 235,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PayPal by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

