McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,107,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,937,000 after purchasing an additional 333,164 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 14.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,007,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,524,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,527,000 after acquiring an additional 84,750 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,817,000 after acquiring an additional 42,807 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.08.

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE BRBR opened at $59.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 56.67% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

