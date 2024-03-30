McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:SSD opened at $205.18 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $218.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.36 and its 200 day moving average is $174.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,573.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $168,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,573.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,634 shares of company stock worth $927,460. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

