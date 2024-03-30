McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $865.23.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $1,010.03 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.19 and a 1 year high of $1,229.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $845.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.31. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,135.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,846,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.