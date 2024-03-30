McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 2,606.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after acquiring an additional 880,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after acquiring an additional 792,225 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,626,876.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,592,391. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TT shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.31.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TT opened at $300.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $305.00.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

