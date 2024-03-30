Michael Rahamim Sells 13,442 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) Director Michael Rahamim sold 13,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $415,895.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,527.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Rahamim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Michael Rahamim sold 5,000 shares of J.Jill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.96. The stock has a market cap of $338.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.92. J.Jill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

JILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in J.Jill in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in J.Jill by 175.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,475 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in J.Jill in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

