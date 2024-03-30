Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Grandview Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Grandview Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,934 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 7.7% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Talbot Financial LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 204,758 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,997,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,841 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,364 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,774,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,757,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $421.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.34.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $420.72 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $275.37 and a 52-week high of $430.82. The company has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $410.82 and its 200 day moving average is $374.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 21,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.96, for a total transaction of $8,868,941.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares in the company, valued at $64,538,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares in the company, valued at $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock worth $30,690,456 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

