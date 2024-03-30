Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,159 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $26,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,770,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.78, for a total value of $18,530,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 574,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,414,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Microsoft sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,677,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,770,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,070,258 shares of company stock valued at $30,690,456 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $420.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $275.37 and a 1-year high of $430.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $62.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

