MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $815,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,528 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $96,142.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on JNJ
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
JNJ stock opened at $158.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.65 and its 200-day moving average is $156.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $381.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $144.95 and a twelve month high of $175.97.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.