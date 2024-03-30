Monness Crespi & Hardt Downgrades Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) to Sell

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target suggests a potential downside of 13.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, March 8th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 32,828 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $851,886.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 662,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,055.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,455,273 shares of company stock worth $184,293,942. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.