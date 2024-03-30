Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Position Cut by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,140,842.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,842.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $94.16 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $95.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.23.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

