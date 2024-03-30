Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 18.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 28,771,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,023,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,917,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,036,000 after acquiring an additional 809,273 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 18.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,419,000 after acquiring an additional 976,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Mplx by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,869,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $208,776,000 after acquiring an additional 639,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.09. Mplx Lp has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $41.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.24%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

