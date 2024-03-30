Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,384 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 427.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 401 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total value of $5,571,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,148.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 759,107 shares of company stock valued at $117,220,321. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $265.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 981.93 and a beta of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $283.48.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.46) EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

