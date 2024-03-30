MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $176.55

Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $176.55 and last traded at $175.09, with a volume of 5032 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MYRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MYR Group from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sidoti downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

MYR Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.73 and a 200 day moving average of $140.99.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. MYR Group had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 585.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

