NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 118,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $850,000. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 9,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NEE stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

