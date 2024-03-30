OneAscent Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.9% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $171.48 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.35 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies cut shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.53.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

