Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 50,000 Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Stock

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,745,600 shares in the company, valued at $48,018,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,600 shares of Harrow Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $488,290.00.

Harrow Health Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of HROW stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.83. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.81 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Harrow Health from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,750,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,038,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the third quarter valued at $4,887,000. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 24.5% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,808,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,991,000 after buying an additional 356,146 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the third quarter valued at $3,598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

