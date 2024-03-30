Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.76% from the stock’s current price.

Ouster Price Performance

OUST stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.68. Ouster has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $8.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $323.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in Ouster by 142.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ouster by 543.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor; and DF, a solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

