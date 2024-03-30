PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Sets New 52-Week High at $125.50

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.50 and last traded at $124.31, with a volume of 84224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average of $97.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total value of $2,818,604.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter worth $33,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

