Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,227 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $431.97 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.79 and a 1 year high of $441.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $400.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.71.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

