Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 30.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Nestlé Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $103.10 and a 1 year high of $131.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.79.
Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.
